Juve target Sancho prefers move to Spain
28 November at 13:30German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund’s star winger Jadon Sancho is reportedly keen for a move to Spanish La Liga in the near future, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The England international is one of the hottest young property in Europe and has attracted interest from number of top clubs in Europe including the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus and Premier League outfit Manchester United in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Sancho is eager to leave the German club in the near future and prefers a move to either FC Barcelona or Real Madrid.
The 19-year-old has been at Dortmund since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Premier League giants Manchester City’s U18 team for a reported transfer fee of €7.84 million.
Since then, Sancho has represented his current club in 73 matches in all competition where he has scored 20 goals and provided 32 assists.
