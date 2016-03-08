Sarri provides update on future and reveals meeting with Chelsea board

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri held a press conference today ahead of the Europa League final on the 29th May.



What are Kante's conditions: "He returned to training with the group, he is better and can recover for the Baku final. No chance for Rudiger, as for Loftus-Cheek".



Will the future still be at Chelsea? "I only think of the final. I still have a two-year contract with Chelsea and this is what counts today. After the final, I will talk to the club to find out if they are satisfied with my job."



What do you think of the rumours about the interests of Italian clubs? "You know, I like the Premier League and I like England. Now we just have to think about winning the final."



Still on the rumours from Italy: "I am happy to stay in the Premier League with Chelsea, one of the most important clubs in the world. We must obviously discuss and confront each other, but it happens in all societies. I am happy to return to Italy? It is not true, my football can also be offered in England ".



“We finished the Premier League tired, now we are working and we still have days to better prepare the final. The players are tired, it's the norm”.



