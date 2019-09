Juve target Willian eager to stay at Chelsea

Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ target Willian is eager to stay with the English Premier League outfit Chelsea despite entering his final year of the contract with the London-based club.The Brazil international, who joined the Blues in 2013, has attracted interest from the Turin-based club who are looking to sign him for free in the next summer.But Willian, while talking to Standard Sport , has reiterated his desire to stay at the club by saying: “For my part, I would like to stay. I love this club, I love living in London and it also applies to my family. I still have a year of contract left, but I want to stay at Chelsea.”