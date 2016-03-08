Juve target Willian eager to stay at Chelsea
16 September at 14:34Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ target Willian is eager to stay with the English Premier League outfit Chelsea despite entering his final year of the contract with the London-based club.
The Brazil international, who joined the Blues in 2013, has attracted interest from the Turin-based club who are looking to sign him for free in the next summer.
But Willian, while talking to Standard Sport, has reiterated his desire to stay at the club by saying: “For my part, I would like to stay. I love this club, I love living in London and it also applies to my family. I still have a year of contract left, but I want to stay at Chelsea.”
