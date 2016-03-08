Juve target Willian hints at Chelsea stay beyond 2020
14 October at 11:05English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran winger Willian has once again hinted about extending his stay with the London-based club.
The Brazil international is in the final year of his contract with the Blues and has been attracting interest from Italian Serie A giants Juventus who are eager to sign him for free in the summer of 2020.
While talking to Chelsea’s official website as cited by Goal.com, Willian revealed that he still believes he has the hunger to play for the club for many years.
“I have been here already for six years,” he said. “I have seen different managers, different players in the squad where I had to prove in every training session and every game that I can play many, many years for this club and I still believe I have that hunger in me.”
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments