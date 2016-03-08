Juve tease Inter with a cheeky tweet
07 October at 11:14Italian Serie A giants Juventus have teased league rivals Inter Milan with a cheeky tweet following their win on Sunday.
The Turin-based club registered a famous 2-1 win at the San Siro which took them above the Milan-based club on the points table with 19 points after seven matches.
Following that win, Juventus posted a cheeky massage for their rivals on the night on their official Twitter account which stated: “OOPS! … we did it again”.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments