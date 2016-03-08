Ten Hag reveals de Ligt will leave Ajax and which clubs he could join
12 April at 16:00Ajax coach Erik ten Hag is expecting a departure from his captain Matthijs de Ligt this summer, which he confirmed in an interview with German outlet Suddeutsche Zeitung. Among the teams interested, we have Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus.
"The chances that De Ligt will stay here are zero. There are so many teams that have an enormous interest in him. He will leave in the summer, but I don't know if it will be for Bayern Munich or FC Barcelona," he began.
As mentioned by the manager, loads of teams are interested in the player, and Juventus are one of those. However, given his price tag, it seems he won't be heading to Italy.
"He really plays like a man now. The team now plays with guts and creativity and that is also because he is the leader. He has a lot of courage. Many Dutch players like to have the ball, but De Ligt also likes to defend. That's new here," he concluded.
