Juve, the arrival of Kulusevski marks Bernardeschi's farewell
03 January at 19:20Juve buys Dejan Kulusevski and he will arrive in June. On the other hand, Aaron Ramsey and Douglas Costa spent more time in the infirmary than on the pitch, plus the Emre Can knot is still far from loose (via calciomercato).
And above all, Federico Bernardeschi month after month looks more and more like a lost bet. The purchase of Kulusevski is going to hit this latter target, in the medium or long term.
Bernardeschi will make room for him next season, after he has slipped more and more into the shadow cone of the talent that never really exploded or, even worse, perhaps overestimated: two and a half years have passed since his arrival, from Max Allegri to Sarri a position has not yet been identified that is truly suitable for the former viola forward.
He too ended up in the list of players on sale or at least expendable.
His entourage then begins to look around, without haste but with the awareness of not being able to wait even too long, also to be able to experience the European Championship with the serenity that has always unlocked him in blue unlike what happens in black and white.
The track leading to Barcelona has cooled, but not completely set : Bernardeschi was at the top of the list of Blaugrana preferences during the many exchange attempts that then faded away.
Meanwhile, 2020 has started, six months or less remain for Bernardeschi to be able to do what has not happened so far: take Juve with a clear place as a protagonist.
Anthony Privetera
