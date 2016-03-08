It's been rumoured that current left-back, Alex Sandro, could leave the club next summer as he's been the subject of many rumours for several years now. However, with Marcelo ruling out a move, Juve may have to look elsewhere for a new defender.

In fact, today's edition of Tuttosport that Juventus could turn attention to Rogerio, who currently is on loan at Sassuolo from the Turin side.

“I’ve heard so many stupid things, I’m here until the end. Some people become opinion leaders and create things that don’t exist. I’ve seen and read a lot of nonsense. I’m as fired-up as Vinicius, who is 18, I’ll stay here until the end of my career," said Marcelo.