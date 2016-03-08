Juve, the 'Conte rule' could be applied to Dybala

Juventus played against Parma this past week-end as the game ended 3-3 in Turin. Cristiano Ronaldo had a big game for the bianconeri as he scores two goals for his team but Parma's Gervinho responded to the Portuguese legend in great fashion as he also scored two goals on the night. Paulo Dybala did not play for Juventus against Parma as he was on the bench. Once Max Allegri used all of his substitutions, Paulo Dybala (clearly upset) left the bench and went in the dressing room before the final whistle (as he missed Parma's equalizing goal).



As Sky Sport said, this gesture wasn't well taken by the Juve management. This was similar to what Andrea Pirlo did during a Juve-Verona game as Conte wasn't too pleased at the time. He established a rule where players weren't allowed to leave the bench except if an injury or an extraordinary situation occured. Juve are now reportedly considering to re-establish this rule as time will tell...