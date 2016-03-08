Juve, the Douglas Costa dilemma: second half of this season will prove decisive for his future
06 January at 11:00Juventus will have to decide whether or not to continue placing their trust in 29-year-old Brazilian forward Douglas Costa in the second half of this season, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the player has only made three league starts so far this season in the league, due to different muscle injuries. Costa missed 202 days in the 2018/19 season due to injury and has already been injured for 62 days as well this season, playing only 20 minutes in the Bianconeri’s Champions League group stage games.
Coach Maurizio Sarri, alongside the rest of Juventus’ management, trust the Brazilian and believe he will be important in securing both the league title and challenging for the Champions League trophy this season, the report continues. However, the club have already invested €46 million in loan and redemption costs, as well as an annual salary of €6 million per season, meaning that the club may be forced to let him go next summer if he doesn’t make a strong impact in the second half of this season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments