

Here on Calciomercato.com, we will follow de Ligt's arrival as it happens live, so be sure to check out the latest updates down below.



22:40 - De Ligt has sent a message to all the Juve fans out there, check it out! DELIGTED? pic.twitter.com/tcO2YPBAHN — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 16, 2019

22:25 - De Ligt has arrived in Turin. In the video, he greets the Team Manager of Juventus, Fabris. ECCOLO! pic.twitter.com/Gznvp9WhQ3 — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 16, 2019 22:15 - De Ligt's plane has landed, as you can see in the video below. #Juventus, ecco il video dell'aereo di #DeLigt appena atterrato a Torino [@CriCor9] pic.twitter.com/J6NHy0mgxB — calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) July 16, 2019

22:00 - Around 30 fans are waiting for the defender at the airport.

Here on Calciomercato.com, we will follow de Ligt's arrival as it happens live, so be sure to check out the latest updates down below.De Ligt has sent a message to all the Juve fans out there, check it out!De Ligt has arrived in Turin. In the video, he greets the Team Manager of Juventus, Fabris.De Ligt's plane has landed, as you can see in the video below.Around 30 fans are waiting for the defender at the airport.

21:45 - Everything is ready for the landing of the plane, which should take place in a few minutes.

The Dutch defender will take his medical visits tomorrow, while the presentation could be on Thursday. The Bianconeri will pay around €75m to Ajax, while the player will receive a salary of €8m plus €4m in bonuses per year.