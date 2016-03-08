Juve, the evening of de Ligt's arrival: watch the videos

16 July at 22:00
Juventus have defined the purchase of Matthijs De Ligt, who in the evening will arrive in Turin, expected to land at Casella airport around 22-22:30 with a private plane.
 
The Dutch defender will take his medical visits tomorrow, while the presentation could be on Thursday. The Bianconeri will pay around €75m to Ajax, while the player will receive a salary of €8m plus €4m in bonuses per year.

Here on Calciomercato.com, we will follow de Ligt's arrival as it happens live, so be sure to check out the latest updates down below.

22:40 - De Ligt has sent a message to all the Juve fans out there, check it out!
22:25 - De Ligt has arrived in Turin. In the video, he greets the Team Manager of Juventus, Fabris.  22:15 - De Ligt's plane has landed, as you can see in the video below. 
22:00 - Around 30 fans are waiting for the defender at the airport. 
 
21:45 - Everything is ready for the landing of the plane, which should take place in a few minutes.

