Juve, the exodus continues: Douglas Costa returns to Brazil

Even Douglas Costa has left Italy. The Brazilian follows the path of his Juventus teammates Gonzalo Higuain, Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic by returning home as a result of the ongoing Coronavirus emergency. In other words, the exodus continues.After receiving a negative test result, he informed the Bianconeri and obtained authorization to fly to Brazil for family reasons. In this case, it concerns the reunion with his daughter, whom he has not seen for several months now. Therefore, there are five Juve players outside Italy right now.Cristiano Ronaldo is, of course, added to the other for as he's currently at Madeira to spend some time with his mother, who recently got to leave the hospital after the stroke. Once they are back in Italy, they will remain in quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure.However, it begs the question. As Daniele Rugani tested positive, those close to him (his teammates) should have remained in solitary confinement for 14 days. Something that hasn't happened here.