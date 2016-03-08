Juve, the first 'Marotta alarm' is for Tonali; Paratici orders the mission

Thus far, they haven't been up against each other in any concrete negotiations, but it seems Beppe Moratta and Fabio Paratici could be about to , after years of working together at Juventus.

In fact, Inter and Juventus will battle it out for Brescia's midfield talent, Sandro Tonali. The Nerazzurri have already been in contact with the Serie B side for a few weeks now, making it clear that they want the player in the summer.

However, Juve have been the most likely destination for quite some time, despite Inter's will. Yesterday, one of the Bianconeri's scouts was present at the Perugia-Brescia game, in which Tonali dominated in the midfield.

Brescia could decide to include a release clause in the youngster's contract, given how many clubs are interested. The price tag is set at €30m, and landing Tonali in the summer won't be easy for Juve nor Inter.