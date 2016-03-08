Juve, the goal of the day was a real vintage beauty - video

18 November at 20:45
Juventus have chosen their 'goal of the day' on Twitter with a vintage touch. It was a Toto Schillaci goal against Roma as this was a huge goal at that moment in time. You can view the goal bellow right now. Juventus will be playing against Atalanta this coming week-end as the bianconeri will hold a training session tomorrow ahead of this game. Ronaldo will be there as he is ready to help the bianconeri out. For more news click here
 

