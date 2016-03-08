Juve, the incredible Ronaldo: how high he jumped against Sampdoria

After taking the lead quite early through a wonderful strike by Paulo Dybala, Juventus hit a roadblock as Gianluca Caprari equalised for the home side. However, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up (more like jumped) and restored the lead.

The Portuguese found the back of the net with a wonderful header at the back post, defying gravity with his leap to beat the defender. As reported by Sky Italia ( via Calciomercato.com ), his leap reached a height of an amazing 2.56 meters.

Considering that he is 1.85 meters tall, he jumped 71cm. In other words, simply outstanding by CR7, whose goal was decisive in the end to bring home the win to Turin.

Juventus grabbed an important win away at Sampdoria this evening, thanks to an incredible goal by Cristiano Ronaldo. Now, the Bianconeri are three points ahead of Inter in the league standings. In other words, the pressure is on the Nerazzurri to succeed on Saturday.