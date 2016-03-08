Juve, the incredible streak Sarri ended when he subbed off Ronaldo

In the end, Maurizio Sarri did it. After fears of seeing Ronaldo get injured, he decided to take him off after 80 minutes of play in the Champions League encounter with Lokomotiv Moscow. By doing that, he ended a long streak.The last time Ronaldo was subbed off in the Champions League was February 2016, when he made way for Casemiro in the 89th minute. Furthermore, the Portuguese striker hadn't been subbed off before the 85th minute since the game between Liverpool and Real Madrid five years ago.