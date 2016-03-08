'Juve, the infinite Scudetto': Italian papers react to 8th consecutive Serie A title

Juventus managed to win their eighth consecutive Serie A title yesterday after winning 2-1 over Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium. There was a lot of space for the Bianconeri on the front pages of major Italian newspapers.



"The infinite Scudetto," as Tuttosport writes, which projects this Juventus team "into history forever", while Corriere dello Sport chose a title "Infinite": "Juve 8 out of 8, in Italy there is nothing for anyone".



