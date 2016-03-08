...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

'Juve, the infinite Scudetto': Italian papers react to 8th consecutive Serie A title

21 April at 09:15
Juventus managed to win their eighth consecutive Serie A title yesterday after winning 2-1 over Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium. There was a lot of space for the Bianconeri on the front pages of major Italian newspapers.

"The infinite Scudetto," as Tuttosport writes, which projects this Juventus team "into history forever", while Corriere dello Sport chose a title "Infinite": "Juve 8 out of 8, in Italy there is nothing for anyone".

Click on the gallery to see the front pages of major Italian newspapers.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.