Juve, the latest on De Ligt and Ronaldo ahead of AC Milan clash

For De Ligt and Ronaldo, who both are struggling with injuries, some new updates have arrived. The defender was left out of the Lokomotiv squad as a precaution and should be available for the Milan clash. Same goes for the striker, who is expected to play from the first minute.

Following the win against Lokomotiv Moscow, which secured their spot in the knockout phase of Champions League, Juventus will have to switch focus to the league once again. On Sunday evening, they will take on AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium.