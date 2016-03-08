Juve, the latest on Higuain's condition ahead of Roma clash
10 January at 19:00Following the convincing 4-0 win against Cagliari at Allianz Stadium, Juventus are gearing up for what is expected to be a tough away clash at the Olimpico, taking on Fonseca's Roma. Given how tight the Scudetto race with Inter is, important points are at stake every game.
Therefore, it will be up to Maurizio Sarri to get his players into the right mood. Luckily for the Bianconeri, Gonzalo Higuain will be called up to the game as he trained with his teammates for the entire training session earlier today.
As Calciomercato.com highlights, the Argentine striker is in good condition. He has fully recovered from the fatigue in his left thigh, which thus doesn't jeopardize his availability for the important match against Roma.
However, El Pipita is expected to start the game on the bench. Dybala and Ronaldo will pair up in attack, while the supporting position in the attacking trio (trequartista) hasn't been decided yet.
