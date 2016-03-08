Juve, the latest on Khedira amid Premier League links

Juventus midfield star Sami Khedira is destined to remain at Juventus. According to Ilbianconero.com the Germany midfielder is not going to move to the Premier League this summer despite reported interests of Man United and Liverpool.



Khedira will join Juventus in the USA where the rest of the team will arrive later today. Juve will take off from Turin's Caselle Airport today and Calciomercato.com will provide images and videos of the Bianconeri's departure for the USA.