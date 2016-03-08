Juve, the latest on Sarri: Ramadani with Paratici to finalise Sarri’s contract



Maurizio Sarri is getting closer to Juventus: the parties are working to fix the last details before being able to officially announce the new Juventus coach. This afternoon the lawyer of the former Napoli coach met Chelsea to define the termination of the contract with the English club and clarify the latest issues.



RAMADANI-PARATICI MEETING - Meanwhile, Fali Ramadani, Sarri's agent, is in Milan with Juve's director Fabio Paratici: according to Sky, the last details are being dealt with regarding Sarri's contract, which will last two years (up to 2021) with option for another season. Then it will be only the time of the official.



Chelsea have reportedly contacted Derby County about the availability of Frank Lampard to replace Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge and have been quoted a fee of €4.5m to take Lampard to Chelsea. The future of Gianfranco Zola, Sarri’s number two at Chelsea remains unclear, although it is expected that Chelsea will not renew his contract, which is due to expire at the end of the month.



