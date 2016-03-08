Juve, the mission of free transfers: from Eriksen to Meunier
05 September at 16:30The summer market may have come to an end, but the Juventus management are still focused on bringing in new players, as well as offloading a few. In fact, the Bianconeri are preparing for next summer, using their speciality: free transfers.
The Turin side brought in three players on a free transfer this summer (Buffon, Rabiot and Ramsey) and as IlBianconeri.com reports, they are expected to bring in at least one more next summer. The opportunities on the market aren't lacking.
First of all, Christian Eriksen. The Danish midfielder is courted by many European teams, including Juve, who have made him their number one target, the report claims. As mentioned, though, there is a lot of competition for the player.
At Chelsea, there are several players on the radar of Juve. The likes of Willian and Pedro could be options, though the real gem is Callum Hudson-Odoi, who continues to negotiate with the London side although there has been friction as of late, IlBianconero.com continues.
In addition to them, Thomas Meunier is an option for the defence. The Belgian is not close to reaching a new agreement with the PSG. Should he become available for free, then the Bianconeri wouldn't hesitate.
