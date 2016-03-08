Juve, the Paredes track cools down for one key reason

As reported by today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), Fabio Paratici is no longer willing to pay any amount for the Argentine midfielder, meaning the only solution to see him in the black and white shirt is through a swap.

Following the arrival of Dejan Kulusevski, Leandro Paredes is no longer a priority for Juventus. In recent weeks, there have been talks of a potential swap with PSG involving Emre Can, who is destined to part ways with the Bianconeri this month.