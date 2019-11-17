Juve, the photo of Dybala and Messi; all smiles in training
17 November at 18:15Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala are having a good time with the national team, by the looks of it. The Barcelona champions published a photo on his Instagram page with the Juventus striker, spreading the good emotions of the Argentina training session.
Both are seen smiling at something behind the camera, looking as relaxed as they can get. The understanding between the two are growing in the national team, coming from a great start to the season with their respective club.
Go to comments