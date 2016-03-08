Juve, the rebirth of Dybala between field and family: here are the secrets
13 November at 13:00
The rebirth of Dybala is also the result of newfound awareness of himself. 'La Joya' is no longer afraid of competition, not suffering from the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo as opposed to last season. Indeed, now the two can even play together, per Gazzetta Dello Sport (IlBianconero.com).
Sarri has transformed the Argentine into a modern no.10: almost like a trequartista, perhaps more of a second striker. The striker has more freedom now in terms of movement, being decisive with his imagination as we have seen this season.
However, Dybala's maturity is also a result of activities off the pitch, as a mental coach has worked with him for a couple of years to find self-esteem, per the newspaper. Of course, his girlfriend Oriano and mother Alicia have both been very supportive in difficult moments.
It seems like a lifetime has passed since he was about to pack his bags for the Premier League, with Man Utd and Tottenham interested. Now, however, the player is reborn and at the centre of Juve's project.
