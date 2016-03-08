Juve, the Ronaldo effect: rain of millions from sponsorships
13 February at 15:10s Cori Juve have announced a new agreement with Allianz until 2030. An agreement that will bring over €100m into the coffers of the Bianconeri club as the company giant has expanded the areas which its sponsorship deal entails.
In addition to the stadium's naming rights, they will also appear on the training jerseys of Juventus and on the back of the shirts of Juve's women's team. For the Turin side, it's a new agreement that guarantees them a lot of money.
In the last year and a half, since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Bianconeri have taken important steps on this front. Almost all the agreements have been re-discussed because of the Portuguese star and the attention he brings.
As Corriere Della Sera states (via IlBianconero.com), until 2027, Adidas have more than doubled the revenue as the technical sponsor: from €23m (until November 2018) to €51m per year for the next eight years. In total, €408m plus €15m in bonuses.
Then there is Jeep, the sponsor on the Juventus shirt. From next season, they will raise the annual fee from €17m to €42m, bonuses excluded. In general, advertising revenues grew from €86.8m to €108.8m, those from the games grew from €56.4m to €70.6m and those from the sale of products from €27.8m to €44m.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments