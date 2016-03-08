Juve, the Ronaldo-Higuain-Dybala trio can and must be used by Sarri

Maurizio Sarri knows that it's a winning concept. It's an idea that teases him. The Ronaldo-Higuain-Dybala trio has shown their quality so many times before, but rarely been used for a longer period of time. After yesterday's display against Bayer Leverkusen, it might be time.

In many ways, it's long overdue, given how different the Bianconeri look with those three on the pitch. Furthermore, the manager wouldn't have to explain much to them, just the classic 'enter the pitch and have fun' would work with those players.

Certainly, they have entertained the Juventus fans: together they have scored 22 goals and assisted an additional 13 goals since the start of the season. When on the pitch together, they always try to link. More often than not, they are successful as they understand each other.

In the 66th minute against Leverkusen, Dybala entered the pitch and less than 10 minutes later, he had assisted Ronaldo for the opener. Another 20 minutes passed, and then the Argentine assisted Higuain as well. In other words, the trio changed the outcome of the game.