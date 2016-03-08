Juve, the stock continues to recover: another positive day with +4%
23 April at 21:25Juventus continue to rise on the stock market. Three days ago, the stock was suspended due to an increase in the price after it had registered +11% a few hours following the opening. The positive trend continued today, as the Bianconeri closed at +4%.
Certainly, it's a real turnaround compared to the tough days between the end of February and the beginning of March. Growth has been continuous this week, waiting to see what will happen tomorrow. Of course, the situation has been far from easy for any club as of late.
The Coronavirus has brought football to a halt and thus also the revenue. Although the big European clubs can manage, thanks to rich owners and so forth, several less fortunate clubs are struggling as almost all revenue is linked to them playing.
Hopefully, the outbreak will slow down and thus allow the seasons to get back underway, although we have to imagine that it will take some time.
