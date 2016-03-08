Juve, the truth about Arthur: Sarri's approval and the request of Barca
28 April at 17:00
Juve and Arthur, something more than just a rumour from Spain. According to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, the Brazilain midfielder is a player that Maurizio Sarri and the entire Juventus technical area appreciate for the physical and technical qualities.
Voted as the best player in the Copa Libertadores 2017, which was won by Gremio, Arthur has struggled to fully prove himself at Barcelone due to the fierce competition. A situation that hasn't changed under manager Quique Setién, who has only deployed him in 4/11 games.
Furthermore, Barcelona are projected to lose around €125m due to the Coronavirus emergency, and thus they need to gain cash and capital gains through sales. In addition to Todibo, who has been linked with Everton, Arthur is another player that could leave.
Signed for €31m in the summer of 2018, with a contract until 2024, Arthur's cost on the balance sheet is now around €20m. For Juventus, they have the advantage of being able to offer technical counterparts that could be of interest for the Catalan side.
However, there is nothing advanced yet, although the two clubs are talking about it and Maurizio Sarri has already given his okay.
