Juve, the truth about Demiral's rumoured move to Milan

After a poor start to the season, AC Milan are looking to strengthen their defence by bringing in a centre-back in January. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Merih Demiral is their number one target, probing the possibility of initiating negotiations with Juventus.The Bianconeri, however, are not keen on selling the Turkish defender to the Rossoneri, and especially not at a discount. In other words, we'll just have to wait and see what comes out of the interest, as the January window is just around the corner.