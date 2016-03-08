Juve: the truth about Pochettino’s Champions League clause



The future of the Juventus bench is still very uncertain.



Sky Sport takes stock of one of the possible heirs of Max Allegri, Mauricio Pochettino. It is rumoured that there is an unwritten agreement between the Argentine and Tottenham "Free if the Champions League wins".



At the moment, however, there is no definite information on this and there is certainly no confirmation of a written clause. In the past Tottenham president, Levy resisted the Real Madrid courting of Pochettino.



If Juve wanted it there would be to deal with Levy unless, of course, there is this unwritten agreement with Pochettino who currently has no confirmation. As Sky Sport reports, it is more of a chat than a certainty based on news.



