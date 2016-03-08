Juve think of Carnevali to replace Marotta
30 September at 13:15Beppe Marotta and Juventus have announced they are parting ways, with the CEO set to leave Turin and already having made contact with Napoli and Aurelio De Laurentiis about working in Naples. Marotta told Il Corriere della Sera that the reason for his departure was down to a “lack of harmony with President Agnelli”, not because of the purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo or the open role of FIGC President.
According to Radio Radio, Juventus have lined up Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali as a possible replacement, whilst current sporting director Fabio Paratici was tipped my Marotta himself as the man to be his successor. Marotta and Paratici have worked together since when they were both on the staff at Sampdoria, leading people to believe that with Marotta gone, Paratici could follow suit and join up with Marotta or potentially become the director of football at Manchester United.
There will be other candidates but it is said that Juventus have had an eye on Carnevali for some time and would, with ease, be able to lure the CEO in a move from Sassuolo to the Italian champions.
