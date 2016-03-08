Juve, three options for the loan of Favilli
15 June at 18:45Juventus confirmed the signing of U-21 Italy striker Andrea Favilli today (read the details) but the promising centre-forward is of course destined to join another club on loan before possibly making a permanent return at the Allianz Stadium.
Favilli joined Juventus for € 7.5 million and at the moment Chievo and Bologna are in pole position to sign him on a one-year loan deal. Alessandro Nesta, the manager of Perugia (Serie B) would also push to sign the player on a temporary deal.
