Juve to announce third summer signing as Emre Can set for medical
20 June at 16:55Serie A giants Juventus are set to announce the signing of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, who is set to be the club's third signing of the summer.
Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2014 and became a vital part of the side under Jurgen Klopp. He appeared 26 times in the Premier League for Liverpool this past season, scoring three times and assisting four times.
IlBianconero say that Can will arrive for his Juventus medical tomorrow and he will be announced as the club's third signing of the summer.
The German midfielder will sign a four- year contract at Juventus and will earn 6 million euros a season at the club.
After undergoing a medical tomorrow, Can will sign a contract with the club.
