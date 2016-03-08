Juve to battle it out with PSG for Tonali: the situation

According to today's edition of La Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via IlBianconeri.com ), the youngster is at the centre of Juve's thoughts, planning for the future. As mentioned, though, they are not the only ones interested and Brescia are expected to request a high transfer fee for the midfielder.

As the newspaper adds, it should be a race between the Bianconeri and PSG, as the latter are very keen on Tonali. Sporting director Leonardo is looking to pull 'another Verratti' and thus he has set his sights on the rising star, who has made his debut with the national team already.

After a great season in Serie B, Sandro Tonali has certainly brought his good form with him to the top tier, attracting the interest of several big European clubs. However, only one club can sign him, and the race for his signature is expected to be a tough one.