Juve to beat out Milan in race for Arsenal's Ramsey?
18 October at 20:15Aaron Ramsey's Arsenal future is in heavy doubt as Unai Emery had said that: "I expect his performances to always be the same like any player here. His goal has to be to help the team win games. January is far away and his only preoccupation should be our upcoming games...". Let's not forget that Ramsey's contract will be expiring with the gunners next summer as he seems closer and closer to leave Arsenal.
JUVE ARE PRESENT - As IlBianconero confirmed, Juve are a team that are strongly interested in him. After picking up Emre Can from Liverpool on a free transfer, Ramsey would be another incredible free addition for the bianconeri. Even so, Juve aren't the only ones interested in him as Milan, Chelsea, Man United, Everton, Real Madrid all have their eyes on him too. Juve's prestige could give them an edge as they seem ready to contact Ramsey's agents in the coming weeks. More to come on the matter as you can visit Calciomercato.com for more news on the matter...
