Juve to compete with Atletico for Porto's young forward
26 October at 18:40Italian Serie Serie A giants Juventus will compete with Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid for Portuguese club FC Porto’s Fábio Silva, as per Corriere dello Sport.
The 17-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and as per the latest report, he has attracted interest from defending Italian champions Juve and Los Rojiblancos.
Silva has been at Porto since 2017 and has just recently been promoted to the senior team where he has made three appearance but is yet to score his first goal for Azuis e brancos.
