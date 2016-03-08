Juve to make first contacts with Dybala for contract renewal: the latest
10 January at 13:20Juventus are preparing to 'arm' Paulo Dybala. The Bianconeri are expected to make first contacts with the entourage of the Argentine star in the coming weeks, as reported by Goal.com.
Step by step, no hurry but Dybala is set to consolidate his marriage with the Old Lady in the coming months, squashing rumours of a possible departure from the Allianz Stadium, which surrounded the player's future during the entire summer transfer market.
The player was close to a move to Manchester United six months ago but he refused a move to the Old Trafford in exchange for Romelu Lukaku. Retrospectively, for Juventus, it was a blessing in disguise, as Dybala has been relaunched by coach Sarri and is one of the most used players of the Bianconeri team, playing 23 matches and netting 9 goals and making 6 assists.
The current agreement between Dybala and Juventus expires in 2022 with a salary of 7 million euros net per season. It is expected that the new salary will approach the 10 million mark. Thus, after securing the renewals of Bonucci and Cuadrado, with Szczesny's renewal around the corner, Juventus are ready to secure the future of another one of their star players.
