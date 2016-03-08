Juve to offer Dybala or Costa to sweeten the Pogba deal?

Italian champions Juventus are again linked with former player Paul Pogba, who is again not enjoying a successful period in Manchester.

The French midfielder remains an objective of Juventus director, Paratici, but he faces stiff competition from Real Madrid. It is no mystery that Perez intends to revolutionize Los Blancos and Pogba remains top of his list.

Real Madrid are willing to start negotiations by offering Manchester United out of favour Gareth Bale, who is willing to return to the Premier League. However, an exchange is not what United wants, considering the age of the Welshman, 30.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus could prepare a swap of their own to temp United. Both Dybala and Douglas Costa have been rumoured, as their futures are not certain to be Juventus next season.

United especially likes the Brazilian, who could arrive on loan and with redemption, 45 million euros, to help sweeten the deal.