Juve to regret Benatia sale?

10 April at 15:30

The injury to Chiellini has left Juventus in the lurch ahead of tonight’s quarterfinal vs Ajax.

 

Chiellini's and Emre Can, who could have appeared in the three-man defence as happened against Atletico, are both out injured and will miss tonight’s game.

 

Benatia, where are you? The sale of the Moroccan, who was a more reliable back up than Juve currently have available, has left Juventus in a bad way. Caceres who was brought in to replace Benatia is out, but would not have been the ideal choice anyway. So that only leaves Bonucci and Rugani.

 

The two give no guarantees in defence, as seen which Bonucci’s mistake vs Milan and Juventus fans will hope that they can keep it tight tonight, in their sides most important game of the season.

 

 

Comments

