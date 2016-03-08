Juve to sack Allegri before Atletico clash?
07 March at 14:30Tensions continue to grow between Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri and the club's upper management. Reports have suggested that Allegri is on Inter Milan's shortlist to replace Luciano Spalletti in the summer and that he could potentially be set to leave the club after this season.
However, the latest reports from Libero seem to suggest that perhaps Allegri will not make it to the summer. The newspaper reports that there is an irreplaceable rift between Allegri and the Juventus management; growing from a supposed meeting that took place last week between Inter's former Juve-CEO Beppe Marotta and Allegri. This meeting has reportedly infuriated Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and Libero report that Allegri could be sacked before the return leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 match against Atletico.
Reports suggest that the Bianconeri are looking at one of Antonio Conte, Zinedine Zidane or Pep Guardiola to replace Allegri at the club and help mount a more serious challenge for the Champions League; should the club fail to go through to the next round this season.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments