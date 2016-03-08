Juve to sell Costa for Chiesa

05 March at 19:15
Juventus will go all out for Chiesa and have prepared € 60 million deal for Fiorentina.
 
However, the Turin side must first raise the required funds and therefore will try to move on to Douglas Costa to the Premier League, according to  Tuttosport .
 
He is rumoured that he is tired of Costa and he has been crashing his car just hours before attending Neymar's birthday party in Paris.
 
The Brazilian has 1 goal and no assists in Serie A this season.
 
 

Comments

