Juve, Tonali is the first choice: Paratici's plan to beat Inter and Atletico
10 January at 16:40Inter have accelerated the talks and Atletico Madrid are preparing a super offer. However, in the race for Sandro Tonali, there is always Juventus: the Brescia midfielder remains a concrete target for the club's sporting director, Fabio Paratici, as our reporter Nicola Balice states.
Initially, he even considered bringing in the youngster this month. However, then the difficulty to sell Emre Can complicated the matter, as well as other options they had in mind for the midfield. Waiting for developments on the German's situation, Tonali remains a name for the future.
This seems to be the time to secure the player, and Juve's ability to sign him now and welcome him after the season could make the difference. There is an opening by Massimo Cellino, Brescia's president, as postponing the auction could be bad for them if they get relegated.
The valuation of the midfielder is €40m+, which has been enforced by the numbers the Bianconeri paid for Dejan Kulusevski. The competition is fierce but Paratici isn't joking around in the race.
