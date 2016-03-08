Juve, Toni: 'Keeping Chiesa unhappy at Fiorentina won't do good'

23 July at 22:30
Luca Toni spoke to Lady Radio about Federico Chiesa, who looks set to remain at Fiorentina despite the interest on Juventus, and his alleged will to move there.

"Chiesa is among the strongest in Italy. He is a very young and very intelligent boy. A solution must be found that is good for everyone. Keeping Chiesa unhappy is counterproductive for everyone," he stated. 

Earlier today, following some new reports on Chiesa-Juve earlier today, Fiorentina owner Commisso addressed the rumours by stating that the winger will remain at the club next season as well.

"Chiesa? I want everyone to have fun because there is so much work to do. We must move forward with the training camp. If he will stay? The intention is to keep him, I have said this before and I can say it again," he said. 

