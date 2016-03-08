Juve-Torino: the predicted line-ups as Emre Can is out

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Cuadrado, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Kean, Ronaldo.



Torino (3-4-2-1): Sirigu; De Silvestri, Nkoulou, Izzo; Aina, Meité, Rincon, Ansaldi; Berenguer, Baselli; Belotti.

Earlier today, Juventus revealed on their Twitter page that Emre Can has sustained a new injury, and thus will miss tonight's clash against Torino. With that said, manager Max Allegri is forced to change the starting eleven of his side.