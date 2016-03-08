Juve, Tottenham want Demiral: contacts with his entourage

Merih Demiral has struggled with playing time at the start of this season, failing to impress Maurizio Srari enough to earn a spot in the starting eleven. Therefore, he has been linked with an exit in the future, perhaps even in January.

In addition to AC Milan and Arsenal, Tottenham are also interested in the Turkish defender, according to The Sun. In January, he could be one of the first reinforcements for Jose Mourinho by Spurs, who in recent days have initiated contacts with the player's entourage.