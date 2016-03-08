Juve transfer news: Paratici meets Mendes, Real Madrid make Marcelo request

20 February at 12:26
According to reports in Italy, Juventus will used their away trip to Madrid to discuss about their transfers. According to TuttosportFabio Paratici will meet Jorge Mendes before the Champions League clash between Juve and Atletico Madrid.

The Old Lady has been linked with signing several players who are on Mendes' clients list: from Ruben Dias to Joao Felix and James Rodriguez and Eder Militao who is also in talks with Real Madrid.

Juve are also interested in signing Isco who, however, is not a client of the powerful players' agent.  According to  Il Corriere dello Sport,  the Old Lady is also thinking about signing Marcelo. The Brazilian can arrive in Turin next season. He strongly wants to reunite with his former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo but Real Madrid want Alex Sandro in exchange for the experienced full-back who's won four Champions League with Real Madrid in his career.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.