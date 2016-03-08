Juve transfer news: Paratici meets Mendes, Real Madrid make Marcelo request
20 February at 12:26According to reports in Italy, Juventus will used their away trip to Madrid to discuss about their transfers. According to Tuttosport, Fabio Paratici will meet Jorge Mendes before the Champions League clash between Juve and Atletico Madrid.
The Old Lady has been linked with signing several players who are on Mendes' clients list: from Ruben Dias to Joao Felix and James Rodriguez and Eder Militao who is also in talks with Real Madrid.
Juve are also interested in signing Isco who, however, is not a client of the powerful players' agent. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Old Lady is also thinking about signing Marcelo. The Brazilian can arrive in Turin next season. He strongly wants to reunite with his former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo but Real Madrid want Alex Sandro in exchange for the experienced full-back who's won four Champions League with Real Madrid in his career.
