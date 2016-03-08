Juve transfer news: the defender that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to replace Benatia
25 January at 11:15The future of Medhi Benatia is in serious doubt as the Morocco International is pushing to leave Juventus in the January transfer window. The Old Lady is thinking about the future of the former Roma and Bayern star who could leave for € 15 million.
According to Tuttosport, one of the defenders that Juve could sign to replace Benatia is Parma captain Bruno Alves. The experienced centre-back is a close friend of Cristiano Ronaldo so much so he was in Turin when CR7 was unveiled as a new Juventus player last summer.
CR7 and his agent Jorge Mendes is pushing to make the deal happen but, at the moment, the closest defender to Juventus is Martin Canceres who could soon begin his third spell at the club (READ MORE).
