Juve transfer news: Tottenham defender offered, Psg make contact for Man Utd target
27 April at 17:30Juventus are getting ready to face Inter at the San Siro tonight with their eight Serie A title already in their pocket. The Old Lady is also focusing her efforts on strengthening the team for the next season and according to reports in Spain one of the new defenders of Juventus is Tottenham's Devinson Sanchez.
According to Don Balon, the Colombian star has offered his services to Juventus but the Old Lady has not made him a priority for next season. Juve look with great interest at Matthijs de Ligt and Raphael Varane but both of them are way too expensive for the Old Lady.
The main alternatives are: Kostas Manolas, Cristian Romero and Sanchez's team-mate Toby Alderweireld.
In the meantime, the Serie A giants are also thinking about possible sales. Alex Sandro remains a transfer target of Manchester United but according to L'Equipe, Psg are in pole position to secure the services of the Brazilian full-back. The Ligue 1 giants are reported to have already made contact to sign him in the summer.
