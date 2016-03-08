Juve transfer news: who are the 'next Pogba' targeted by Paratici

Juventus dream of signing Paul Pogba in the summer but finding a new deal with Manchester United could be pretty hard for the Old Lady. That's why, according to Tuttosport, Fabio Paratici has shortlisted a few players with the same qualities of the Frenchman: huge technical and physical skills.



THE NAMES - The likes of Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon), Lucien Agoume (Soachaux) and Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) are being monitored by the Serie A giants who have already signed Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey. The Welshman will join the Old Lady as a free agent at the end of the season.



